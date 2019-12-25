Global Refugee Forum seeks greater solidarity as forced displacement grows

Discussing implementation of the landmark Global Compact on Refugees on Tuesday in Geneva, the Secretary-General noted that more than 70 million people have been forced from their homes, including 25 million refugees – the highest levels of displacement on record. He stressed that these figures are likely to worsen in future owing to the climate crisis – and saidd that the international community “must do far more to shoulder this responsibility together”. The Secretary-General emphasized that a spirit of humanitarian solidarity must “prevail over those who today seem so determined to extinguish it”, and that we “cannot afford to abandon refugees to hopelessness, nor their hosts to bear the responsibility alone”.

