The Secretary-General expressed disappointment with the results of COP25, the UN Climate Conference that ended on Sunday in Madrid. “The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis”, he said. But he also reiterated his determination to continue working for progress across in 2020, culminating at COP26 in the United Kingdom.

Press statement: https://bit.ly/2Z894ae