Secretary-General visits Rome and Brindisi, Italy

During a visit to Italy, the Secretary-General thanked the Government and people for their support of the United Nations, noting the wide-ranging presence of the United Nations in the country, from Rome to Brindisi, Florence, Perugia, Turin, Trieste and Venice. In a speech to the Italian Senate on Wednesday, he provided a tour d’horizon of global challenges, including the climate crisis, unresolved conflicts, forced displacement, hatred and inequality, and stressed the need for prevention and heightened ambition for the Sustainable Development Goals. In Brindisi on Thursday, he joined local officials in marking the 25th anniversary of the UN Global Service Centre.