Secretary-General calls for global participation in UN75 dialogues

The United Nations on Wednesday launched the biggest global conversation on the world’s future: the UN75 dialogues. Views and ideas gathered throughout the year will be shared at a high-level event in September to mark the Organization’s 75th anniversary.

The UN75 initiative is described as a “global reality check” to spark conversations around building a better future for all.

Four innovative data streams will capture discussions across the world, and in diverse settings, to build the first-ever repository of crowd-sourced solutions to major global challenges.

The UN75 dialogues – together with a ‘One-minute Survey’, opinion polling in 50 countries, and an artificial intelligence sentiment analysis of traditional and social media in 70 countries – will generate compelling data to inform national and international policies and debate.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will present the views and ideas that are generated to world leaders and senior UN officials at a high-level event on 21 September to mark the Organization’s 75th anniversary.

