Goal of the Month | January 2020

With just 10 years to go, an ambitious global effort is being kicked off to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals – the world’s blueprint for fair globalization – by 2030.

We can still deliver on the 2030 promise, but it will take a major effort by everyone to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time – from ending poverty and hunger, protecting the planet and its biodiversity to ensuring human rights and dignity for everyone. The Decade of Action will mobilize more governments, more businesses and calling on all people to make the Goals their own.

On 20 January, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will address the General Assembly on his priorities for 2020 and activate the Decade. Watch live on UN Web TV.

The Decade will be a global movement spearheaded by change-makers everywhere to galvanize our commitment for a better world united by the call “For People, For Planet.” Read more: un.org/sustainabledevelopment/decade-of-action

In our first edition of 2020, we list 17 major United Nations events to look out for this year. Mark your calendars.

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/goal-of-the-month/