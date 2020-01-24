Championing Education for People, Prosperity, Planet and Peace

When the International Day of Education, observed on 24 January, was proclaimed in 2018, many questioned why it had taken so long for such a defining part of our lives to find a place on the United Nations calendar. The delay can be seen as a metaphor for education itself, given that the positive outcomes of education are not immediately apparent. Instead, the benefits become discernible over a generation and sometimes longer; they are seen in the development of countries, the well-being of people and a society’s capacity for innovation.

Taking a step back, there has been nothing short of a revolution in education since the founding of the United Nations and the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights more than 70 years ago. Never have there been so many children and youth in school and university. For many newly independent countries, education has continued to be the backbone of nation-building. Today, nothing is valued more by families and communities in the most difficult circumstances than access to education, which serves as a way out of poverty and a stepping stone to opportunity, to a more dignified and better life.

