In the Darkness of War, Learning Gives Us Light

Before the Syrian revolution began, and the subsequent descent into conflict that followed, my childhood was one of hope and peace. I had dreams and a clear sense of how to bring those dreams to life. I grew up in Daraa with my parents and siblings. My father worked as a teacher. We were happy. My aunts, uncles and cousins lived close to us. Sometimes I would pass by their home after school and we would talk about our day, play games and do homework together. I was surrounded by people I knew.

School was the biggest part of my childhood. It was where I learned about myself, my ideas and my dreams. As I gained knowledge about the world, I started to contemplate what my role in it would be. I loved to write and thought that one day I would become a journalist, travelling to places where my stories would shine a light on people’s lives, on their successes and their times of suffering. Never in those moments did I think I would soon be embroiled in the suffering I had once thought I would be reporting on. https://www.un.org/…/u…/darkness-war-learning-gives-us-light