General Assembly Meets on Work of Organization and Priorities for 2020

On Wednesday, at the traditional January briefing on the year ahead, the Secretary-General expressed concern about four looming threats: surging geopolitical tensions, the climate crisis, global mistrust and the downsides of technology. The Secretary-General outlined strategies to address what he called the “four horsemen in our midst”, including ambitious climate action and a Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals. Noting that 2020 is a milestone year for the United Nations, he stressed that “commemorating the 75th anniversary with nice speeches won’t do. We must address these four 21st-century challenges with four 21st-century solutions.”

Remarks: https://bit.ly/2vnzvy5