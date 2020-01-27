International Conference on Libya and Security Council Consultations

Following the Berlin International Conference on Libya on Sunday, the Secretary-General briefed the Security Council and the press on Tuesday. He underlined that the Berlin Conference represented a major step, since it brought key players around the peace table at a critical moment, committing to “refraining from interference in the armed conflict or in the internal affairs of Libya” and urging “all international actors to do the same”. But, the Secretary-General added, “this is just the beginning”, and there is now a need to “move to a ceasefire, and from the ceasefire, we need to move a real political process and we are not yet there”, adding that the role of the Security Council and the pressure of the international community would be essential.

Remarks to press following Security Council Consultations: https://bit.ly/2uwl4qG

Remarks at International Conference on Libya: https://bit.ly/37os0EV

Remarks at press encounter with German Chancellor Angela Merkel: https://bit.ly/2RrAWnI