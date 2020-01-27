Opening of Exhibit Marking 75th Anniversary of Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau

At United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, the Secretary-General joined Holocaust survivors and others for the opening of an exhibit marking the 75th anniversary of liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, and called on the international community to stand firm against hatred of all kinds. He declared that the “past few years have seen a frightening upsurge in antisemitic attacks both in Europe and the United States”, and that “remembrance and education are an essential part of our prevention efforts, because ignorance creates fertile ground for false narratives and lies.”

