Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, the Secretary-General told business leaders that the world would be “doomed” in the face of climate change unless major industrial nations reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. He declared that while many smaller developing countries and the European Union have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, “the big emitters” have yet to act. He declared that he was encouraged by private sector commitment to the environment, as evidenced by increasing numbers of financial institutions and asset managers making carbon neutrality and sustainability a priority in their investments. The Secretary-General also met with a group of young people from the Global Shapers programme about the future of multilateralism and the United Nations.

