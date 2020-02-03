On Saturday, the Secretary-General attended Park East Synagogue’s annual International Holocaust Remembrance service, marking this year the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. In his remarks, he underscored his concern about a “global crisis of antisemitic hatred”. On Monday, the Secretary-General took part in the General Assembly’s observance of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. Stressing that while antisemitism today takes new forms and may be spread by new techniques, it was still “the same old hatred”, and therefore “we can never lower our guard”.

Remarks at the United Nations Holocaust Memorial Ceremony: https://bit.ly/2UcNe50

Message on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust: https://bit.ly/3193DsB