On Friday, the Secretary-General joined Member States in honouring the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who led Oman for nearly half a century. In paying homage “to the many roads he built – the road of dialogue, the road of understanding, the road of peace”, the Secretary-General said the United Nations remains “steadfast in supporting Oman’s continued efforts to promote peace and stability in the region”.

Remarks: https://bit.ly/2u7fviM