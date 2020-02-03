Youth in the driver’s seat – UN75 Launch Event

On Wednesday, the Secretary-General took part in an open discussion with youth leaders from around the world, launching the UN75 global dialogue on how the United Nations can evolve to create a better future for all. The Secretary-General declared: “We want to change, we want to be better, we want to respond to your aspirations, to your concerns”, and emphasized that youth should “have the opportunity to play the role that youth must play in the modern world in which we live, and especially in the world we are trying to build.”

Video: https://bit.ly/3aVjrDR